Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. 35,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 380,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CING. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99.
Cingulate Company Profile (NASDAQ:CING)
Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cingulate (CING)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.