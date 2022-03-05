LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOGC. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.