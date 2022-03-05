Financial Survey: Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kidpik alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kidpik and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Poshmark 0 6 5 0 2.45

Poshmark has a consensus target price of $26.44, indicating a potential upside of 114.47%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Kidpik.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik N/A N/A N/A Poshmark -28.49% -10.41% -5.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidpik and Poshmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Poshmark $262.08 million 3.62 $16.84 million ($1.63) -7.56

Poshmark has higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik.

Kidpik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.