B. Riley Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.28.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.