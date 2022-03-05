Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has $206.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY opened at $185.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average of $166.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $185.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

