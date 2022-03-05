KeyCorp Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $20.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $614.10 million and a P/E ratio of -71.72.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 2,767,001 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 453,466 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.