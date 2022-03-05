Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.86) target price on the stock.

ABF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.56) to GBX 2,470 ($33.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.89) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.04).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,708.50 ($22.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.53 billion and a PE ratio of 28.24. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,664 ($22.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.52). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,970.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,945.56.

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.07), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,072,357.01).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

