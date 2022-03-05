Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWEGF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Crew Energy stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

