Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.12 EPS.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

PDCE opened at $70.63 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 2.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

