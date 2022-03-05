Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

