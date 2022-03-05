Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Lowered to $40.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after buying an additional 398,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $14,247,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

