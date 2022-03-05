KeyCorp Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $147.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.32.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $137.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,065. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.