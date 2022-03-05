Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.68. The company has a market cap of £112.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.58. Palace Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

