Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.68. The company has a market cap of £112.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.58. Palace Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51.
About Palace Capital (Get Rating)
