HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCA. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA opened at $265.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.20. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $176.13 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

