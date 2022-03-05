Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €51.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €51.00 ($57.30) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUE. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.39) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.24 ($53.08).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DUE stock opened at €29.42 ($33.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($49.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.43.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.