William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SDC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

SDC stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $780.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 122,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 168,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

