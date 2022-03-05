Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Spin Master Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.18.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$44.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$34.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

