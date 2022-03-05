Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) Expands By 169.2%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,841,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth $595,000.

LITM stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Snow Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

