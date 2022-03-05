Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Consolidated Communications traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 71292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 721.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

