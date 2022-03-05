Kroger (NYSE:KR) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.45. 382,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,882,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $76,540,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

