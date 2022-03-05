CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBB Bancorp stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.72. CBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

About CBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

