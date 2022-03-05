Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $220.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $217.83 and a 52 week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

