World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.