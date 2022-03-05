Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHEF. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.40.

CHEF stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after acquiring an additional 935,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $22,301,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 249,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after acquiring an additional 181,541 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

