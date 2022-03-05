Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Up 181.3% in February

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEGI stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. Eline Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

