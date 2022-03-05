Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €110.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZAL. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.78 ($110.99).

FRA:ZAL opened at €45.61 ($51.25) on Tuesday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.59.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

