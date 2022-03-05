Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terminix Global in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

TMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

TMX opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

