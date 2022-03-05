Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veracyte in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

VCYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

