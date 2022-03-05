Brokers Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

