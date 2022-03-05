Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,505 ($33.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,053.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72).

In other news, insider Geraint Jones bought 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($34.54) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($134,484.85).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

