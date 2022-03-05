SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allakos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. Allakos has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

