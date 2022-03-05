Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Yelp Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

