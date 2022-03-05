Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXSM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.