International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 220 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($2.95) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IAG. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.01) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 204.85 ($2.75).

IAG opened at GBX 123.48 ($1.66) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.61.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

