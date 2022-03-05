KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

KB opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $40.88 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 785,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 50,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

