BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BSQUARE by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BSQUARE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BSQUARE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

