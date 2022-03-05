$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will post sales of $6.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.15 billion and the highest is $6.30 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia posted sales of $6.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full year sales of $25.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

NYSE:BNS opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 133,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 581,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

