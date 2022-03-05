Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) vs. Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Financial Contrast

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) and Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and Timber Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monopar Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.50%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Timber Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.30 million ($0.72) -4.47 Timber Pharmaceuticals $450,000.00 40.28 -$15.12 million N/A N/A

Monopar Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Timber Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monopar Therapeutics N/A -39.90% -37.98% Timber Pharmaceuticals -880.77% -237.88% -113.94%

Risk and Volatility

Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monopar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. It also has a collaboration agreement with the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in multiple types of cancer. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

