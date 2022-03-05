Critical Comparison: Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -30.00% -22.74% -17.04% Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enthusiast Gaming and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 239.15%. Bowlero has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.28%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Bowlero.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Bowlero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 6.33 -$20.05 million ($0.32) -8.06 Bowlero $205.19 million 1.57 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

Enthusiast Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming beats Bowlero on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

