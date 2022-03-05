Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

SHEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

