Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
SHEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.
Shares of SHEN stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (Get Rating)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
