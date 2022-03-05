Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

