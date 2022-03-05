Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

ARCT stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $496.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

