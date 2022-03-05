Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 465661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$316.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55.

In related news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$468,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,676,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,141,964. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,504 shares in the company, valued at C$203,316.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,211,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,822.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

