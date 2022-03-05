AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after purchasing an additional 163,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AAON by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AAON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

