AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
AAON opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.79.
In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after purchasing an additional 163,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AAON by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AAON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
