Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VONOY opened at $24.19 on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.9855 per share. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.