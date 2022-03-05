VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. VIZIO traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 13983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
VZIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.
In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,550,658.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,861 shares of company stock worth $5,877,300 in the last quarter.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.
About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
