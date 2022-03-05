VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. VIZIO traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 13983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

VZIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,550,658.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,861 shares of company stock worth $5,877,300 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $1,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.