PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 24,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 573,622 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $5.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

