Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.95. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 9,209 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,853,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,391,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,200,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

