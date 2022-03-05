DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $94.93 and last traded at $95.27. Approximately 43,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,199,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.68.

Specifically, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,474 shares of company stock worth $73,585,091. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Bank of America dropped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.65 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.58.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

