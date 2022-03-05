Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.38.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.